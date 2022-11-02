Open sign in front of door café and restaurant, new authorization to receive clients

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Tanger Outlets will be adding a new women’s apparel and undergarments store to their lineup, according to a Nov. 1 release.

According to the release, a new Victoria’s Secret will be opening its doors to the public at some point this month.

“Victoria’s Secret elevates the shopping experience at our center and we are pleased to add this new store to our coveted collection of retailers,” said Tanger Outlets Hershey Marketing Director Bob Ancharski. “We know our guests are eager to access this beloved brand and their fashion-forward styles.”

The new store will be 6,000 square feet of space, and will be located right next to Bath & Body Works in suite 78 – just a couple doors down from American Eagle & Aerie.