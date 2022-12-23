MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Manheim Township officers are being credited with rescuing a woman from a drowning car.

According to Manheim Township Police, on Thursday night at 8 p.m. officers were dispatched to the intersection of Oregon Pike and Valleybrook Road for a car that drove into a pond.

Officers Kyle Carner and Anthony DiClemente found the woman inside the car with water up to her neck and immediately jumped into the water.

The officers were able to break the door window, pull open the door, and pull the woman out of the car just as the vehicle began to completely submerge.

The rescue was captured on the officer’s body cameras and shared by the police department.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. Police say the driver misjudged a turn and drove into the pond.

Chief Thomas Rudzinski stated, “The officers jumped into the water without hesitation. The quick response and fast action of these officers undoubtedly saved the life of the driver.”

Manheim Township Fire Rescue and Manheim Township Ambulance also assisted.