BIRD-IN-HAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A vigil will be held in Lancaster County this week in memory of the woman who died in Monday’s hotel explosion.
The Bird-in-Hand Corporation says they will honor the life of 61-year-old Michele Miller, who died at the Bird-in-Hand Family Inn when an explosion and fire destroyed the business’s office building.
Miller had worked for the hotel for 34 years as a night auditor and lived in Lancaster with her husband.
The vigil will be held on December 21 at 6 p.m. on the grounds of the hotel along Old Philadelphia Pike.
“Michele was a long-time and much-loved member of the Bird-in-Hand family, and we are heartbroken by her tragic loss,” said John E. Smucker, II, Bird-in-Hand’s president and chief executive officer. “We are committed to honoring her memory.”
Smucker says the explosion, likely caused by propane, resulted in an estimated $1-2 million in damage.
Meanwhile, those with reservations are asked to call (717) 768-8271 or email CentralReservations@Bird-in-Hand.com for updates.
Plans are being discussed to rebuild the hotel.