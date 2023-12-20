BIRD-IN-HAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A vigil will be held in Lancaster County this week in memory of the woman who died in Monday’s hotel explosion.

The Bird-in-Hand Corporation says they will honor the life of 61-year-old Michele Miller, who died at the Bird-in-Hand Family Inn when an explosion and fire destroyed the business’s office building.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Miller had worked for the hotel for 34 years as a night auditor and lived in Lancaster with her husband.

The vigil will be held on December 21 at 6 p.m. on the grounds of the hotel along Old Philadelphia Pike.

“Michele was a long-time and much-loved member of the Bird-in-Hand family, and we are heartbroken by her tragic loss,” said John E. Smucker, II, Bird-in-Hand’s president and chief executive officer. “We are committed to honoring her memory.”

Smucker says the explosion, likely caused by propane, resulted in an estimated $1-2 million in damage.

Meanwhile, those with reservations are asked to call (717) 768-8271 or email CentralReservations@Bird-in-Hand.com for updates.

Plans are being discussed to rebuild the hotel.