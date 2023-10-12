MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A locally owned vintage audio components and vinyl record store recently relocated to a new storefront in Manheim.

The Turntable Store is owned and operated by ‘Max’ Isneria, who was born and raised in Naples, Italy, and moved to Pennsylvania about 21 years ago. According to Isneria, he previously worked in the banking industry and was also a practicing attorney while he lived in Italy.

Max says that he first opened The Turntable Store back in 2016 at 29 North Main Street in Manheim. He later moved his business into a slightly bigger space on 54 South Main Street, which is where he remained up until recently.

According to Isneria, his newest storefront on 45 Market Square is “bigger and better” than his previous locations, and because of the 2,500 square foot size, he was able to make some major improvements.

“This location has separate rooms, whereas before my store was just one big room,” Isneria explained. “Now I am creating dedicated music listening rooms for customers to use before they buy something.”

The Turntable Store offers a collection of over 30,000 vinyl records, in addition to cassettes, 8-tracks, CDs, and a lot more. To check out The Turntable Store’s full online store, you can click here.

In addition to offering music and vintage music listening devices, Isneria also offers a wide range of vintage stereo components and is known for his repairing services of vintage audio and stereo equipment.

The Turntable Store’s hours of operation are:

Tuesdays – Fridays // 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturdays // 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to Isneria, he opened the doors to his new shop back on Monday, October 2, but still plans on holding an official grand opening once he finishes setting up the last few bits of his new store.

“The new store is in the middle of Manheim Square which is just a beautiful location,” Isneria added. “[Opening] feels amazing and I can’t wait for people to start coming in! I have been running this business for seven years and it has been a passion of mine since I was young. I get a lot of happiness from what I do.”

