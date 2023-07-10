CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM)– A vintage toy expo displaying retro pop culture from the past couple of decades is coming later this month to Cumberland County.

There will be toys, video games, comics and more from the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s on display for attendees at the Toys For the Ages Expo coming to the Carlisle Expo Center.

More than 50 toy vendors will be on tap at the two-day event that runs on Saturday, July 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 30.

The Dukes of Hazard General Lee will be at Saturday’s event while the A-Team’s van will be there on Sunday. Star Wars characters’ cosplays will also be walking around during the expo.

Tickets can already be bought online although children ages 12 and under are free. For the “Early Bird Access” it will cost $10 and those tickets will allow guests in at 8:30 while general admission tickets that cost $5 will allow entry at 10 a.m. Weekend passes can be purchased for $12.

More information about the vintage toy expo can be found online at the event’s website.