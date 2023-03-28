YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 26-year-old Virginia man pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and other charges in four different York County cases on Tuesday, March 28, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

D’Angelo Stephon Manns entered a guilty plea in four different cases that included two charges of rape by forcible compulsion, one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, one count of strangulation, two counts of burglary, one count of terroristic threats, and one count of attempted burglary.

The cases were investigated and prosecuted by the York City Police Department, West York Borough Police Department, and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Taylor Katherman.

Manns is set to be sentenced on Sept. 5, 2023, at 1:30 p.m.