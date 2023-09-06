LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – After opening a renovated technology and accessibility center two weeks ago, VisionCorps allowed the public to step foot into the facility for the first time on Wednesday.

One piece of tech that grabbed the attention of many making their way in and out of the center was an app called Be My Eyes. It is one of the many life-enhancing tools that Access Technology Specialist Benjamin Brenya uses frequently.

“Every day [I use it]. I cannot count, maybe 50 times, 20 times depending on what I’m doing,” Brenya said.

However, that’s not the only technology being used at VisionCorps. Craig Stotts has a retinal disease that started 15 years ago. He uses a device that allows him to do everyday tasks.

“This monitor helps me to write checks and to read my mail because it can make it large and make some of the texts [bigger]. So that makes it easier for me to read,” said Stotts.

Stotts was living in Arkansas when he started having vision issues. After taking a trip to a clinic at UCLA, he believes it compares to VisionCorps center.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“That low-vision clinic just changed my life,” said Stotts. “It’s a place like this where people are knowledgeable about what you need and how to help you. I went home and was able to do a whole lot more than I’d ever done before.”

Now VisionCorps and its technology will allow others to live happier, more productive lives.

“Everything has helped me,” said Jeff Hostetter. “It’s just been fantastic.”

If you or someone you know is visually impaired, VisionCorps offers free one-on-one appointments to test their equipment in the technology and accessibility center.