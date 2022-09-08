PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — On Saturday, Sept. 24, people can explore state-owned historic sites along the Pennsylvania Trails of History for free, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC).
The Pennsylvania Trails of History includes museums and historic sites organized along four theme-based “trails” (military, industrial, historic homes, and rural farms and villages) across the state.
Historic sites in the Midstate that the public can visit for free on Sept. 24, according to the PHMC release, include:
- Cornwall Iron Furnace, Cornwall, Industrial Heritage Trail
- Ephrata Cloister, Ephrata, Rural Farm and Village History Trail
- Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, Lancaster, Rural Farm and Village History Trail
- Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania, Strasburg, Industrial Heritage Trail
- State Museum of Pennsylvania, Harrisburg
More information about the Pennsylvania Trails of History can be found on the PHMC website.