PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — On Saturday, Sept. 24, people can explore state-owned historic sites along the Pennsylvania Trails of History for free, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC).

The Pennsylvania Trails of History includes museums and historic sites organized along four theme-based “trails” (military, industrial, historic homes, and rural farms and villages) across the state.

Historic sites in the Midstate that the public can visit for free on Sept. 24, according to the PHMC release, include:

More information about the Pennsylvania Trails of History can be found on the PHMC website.