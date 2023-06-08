GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Visitors coming to the Gettysburg National Military Park (NMP) will want to keep a heads up because part of the park will be closed for months due to road work.

A four-month long repaving project for roads in the southern part of the battlefield will cause closures preventing people from seeing certain parts of the park. Work will also cause traffic changes, roads will either be fully closed or reduced to a single lane.

Below is a list of the roads that will be closed while they are repaved:

Howe Avenue from June 12 to June 16.

Birney Avenue from June 13 to June 16.

North Sickles Avenue from June 13 to June 16.

Sedgwick Avenue from June 19 to June 22.

Humphreys Avenue from June 20 to June 22.

South Confederate Avenue from June 26 to July 14 and will also be closed off to pedestrians and bicyclists.

June 2023 paving schedule. Map courtesy of National Park Service, Gettysburg National Military

Scheduled dates are subject to change due to weather or other impacts. No work is expected during the 160th Anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg commemoration from July 1 to July 3.

More roads are expected to be repaved later in the summer with exact dates to be provided when work is scheduled:

Hancock Avenue.

Ayers Avenue.

Cross/Brooke/Detrobriand Avenues.

South Sickles Avenue, including the Devil’s Den parking lot.

Crawford Avenue.

Wheatfield Avenue.

Berdan Avenue.

West Confederate Avenue, including all associated parking areas.

The historic Gettysburg NMP draws almost a million people every year to explore the battlefield.

More information about the upcoming road closures can be found online at the National Park Service’s website.