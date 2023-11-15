CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Vitro Architectural Glass says they will “temporarily idle” one of its raw-glass production lines in Carlisle.

The shutdown will affect approximately 90 positions in the first quarter of 2024 as part of a reconfiguration to produce solar panel glass for First Solar.

In October, Vitro received a second contract with First Solar that the company says is expected to generate additional sales of $1.3 billion. The company expects to invest approximately $180 million to “revamp” the Meadville and Carlisle facilities” for First Solar production.

“We thoroughly analyzed our current operations and assessed future production demands to ensure that we can continue to reliably serve our current customers, while also accommodating this new business with First Solar,” said Ricardo Maiz, President of Vitro Architectural Glass.

Maiz described the line as “the most strategic line for Vitro to reconfigure for solar glass production” and they expect to have it back online during the second half of 2025 at the latest.

Line 2 will continue to manufacture products for commercial and residential glass customers.

“We are extremely excited about the future and how this re-alignment positions us for the upcoming years,” said Maiz. “It’s never an easy decision to idle production, even on a temporary basis, but Vitro is committed to manage its business with a long-term view and continue to be the best supplier we can be for our core customers.”

The Carlisle facility is one of five Vitro plants in the United States.