YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – VSSI Staffing Services, LLC., which provides staffing services, is closing its York location, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry WARN notice.

According to the WARN notice, 180 employees are being affected as part of the closure. Starting on Jan. 3, 2024, 52 employees will be affected at the Mt. Zion Road location. The closing is set for March 31, 2024, with the remaining 128 employees affected.

VSSI Staffing Services currently has seven offices, six of which are based across Texas. According to their website, they “provide temporary, full-time, contract and temp-to-hire staffing services, in light industrial, administrative, technical, clerical positions, and many others.”

abc27 has reached out to VSSI Staffing Services for comment regarding the York locations’ planned closure.