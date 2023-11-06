(WHTM) – More than $88,000 was returned to 257 workers after a Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry wage theft investigation in York County.

The Department of Labor & Industry says the payments came after Constellation Energy Generation and Constellation Nuclear Security failed to pay workers for time spent on security screenings before their shifts.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Failure to pay those employees was a violation of the Minimum Wage Act, which covers pre and post-shift screenings, according to the Department of Labor & Industry.

“Failing to pay workers for time that employers require for pre- and post-shift screenings is a form of wage theft. Even if those screenings take just a few minutes each day, those minutes add up over time to significant amounts of money that belong to workers,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “L&I is committed to enforcing this important requirement of the Minimum Wage Act, and I encourage workers to let us know if they believe an employer is falling short of their obligations. We will investigate.”

Payments will be made to employees current and former for wages owed starting in July 2021 through June 2023.