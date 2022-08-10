LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Walmart has opened a high-tech consolidation center in Lebanon.

The new 400,000 square-foot facility is located at 1625 Heilmandale Road and will bring nearly 1,000 additional jobs to the area, 500 of which were hired in advance. Once implemented, the facility’s automated technology can enable three times more volume to flow throughout the center and help Walmart deliver the right product to the right store, so customers can find the products they need.

The second one of its kind, the consolidation center will have a role in moving products quickly on their journey to store shelves, and then to the customer.

“We’ve made continued investments in our people, facilities, and technology to ensure we have the right product, in the right place, at the right time,” Mike Gray, senior vice president, of supply chain operations at Walmart said.

“As part of these investments, the Lebanon facility will provide even more opportunities for small to medium-sized suppliers who do not ship nationwide, the ability to provide the product to all 4,700 Walmart stores.”

These high-tech consolidation centers support a broader focus on technology within Walmart’s supply chain. This year, the retailer announced plans to renovate all 42 regional distribution centers with automated technology.