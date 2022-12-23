HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A temporary warming center is being set up in downtown Harrisburg because of the bitterly cold temperatures impacting the Midstate.

According to Dauphin County officials, the warming center will be at 309 Market Street in Downtown Harrisburg where the former Rite Aid was located.

The center will be open on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Organized by the Capital Area Coalition on Homelessness and Christian Churches United, more resources for unhoused individuals can be seen by clicking here.

For more information about this particular warming center, you are asked to email info@ccuhbg.org.