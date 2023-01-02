LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Allen Township Police Department says an arrest warrant has been issued more than three years after a child reported numerous instances of sexual and physical abuse.

Lower Allen Township Police say they came into contact with a 10-year-old victim who reported the abuse on May 3, 2019.

Police say following a “lengthy investigation,” an arrest warrant was issued for 41-year-old Roscoe Roy Jr.

Roy has been charged with rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault, and strangulation, according to the Police Department.