HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Peregrine falcons, the fastest flying birds in the world, have laid eggs on the 15th floor of the Rachel Carson State Office Building in downtown Harrisburg.

You can check out the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s cameras, which give a live feed of the falcons’ nest filling up with eggs!

According to the Twitter account @FalconChatter, the first falcon egg appeared in March 2023 and in the coming weeks, more eggs slowly appeared.

Currently, there are four eggs in the nest.

Be sure to check the DEP’s live camera feeds to see nature in action and eventually watch the falcon chicks (also known as eyasses) hatch!