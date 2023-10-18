MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A mandatory water conservation order remains in place for a second day following a diesel spill that happened in Conodoguinet Creek on Tuesday.

Customers in the Mechanicsburg water system are being asked to continue reducing their water usage by 10-15% until further notice. There are about 42,000 customers affected by the order issued by Pennsylvania American Water which includes the following municipalities.

Silver Spring Township

Hampden Township

Lower Allen Township

Lemoyne Borough

Wormleysburg Borough

East Pennsboro Township

New Cumberland Borough

Fairview Township

Shiremanstown Borough

Camp Hill Borough

Newberry Township

According to Pennsylvania American Water, the water is safe to use and drink as normal. Customers are still being asked to reduce the amount of water they use because the Silver Spring Water Treatment Plant was taken offline in response to the contamination of the creek.

The company says production has been increased at their West Shore Water Treatment Plant, which also serves the Mechanicsburg system Additionally, emergency connections with two neighboring water providers were made to help meet water demand.

Work to determine when the water from Conodoguinet Creek will be safe to use again is ongoing. The company is working with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to respond.

Pennsylvania American Water said they will notify customers through their automated emergency notification system once the conservation notice is lifted.

Meanwhile, the company is also landlords who have water service in their names to inform tenants of the notice.

Before then, individuals can stay up to date on the situation by going to the Alerts page of the Pennsylvania American Water website.