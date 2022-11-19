LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A water main break has been reported in Lower Paxton Township on the corner of Linglestown Road and Colonial Road.

Lower Paxton Police confirmed that the Veolia Water Company has been made aware of the situation and is currently working on repairs.

Steve Goudsmith, Vice President of Utility Communication for Veolia America, says the 16 inch water main is under repair.

Operators turned off the water service to isolate the issue and the outage is affecting several dozen customers.

Calls to the abc27 newsroom have come from residents in Susquehanna Township and Lower Paxton Township.

Emergency crews are on the scene with repairs scheduled to continue throughout the night.

Veolia America says they “apologize for the inconvenience and are working hard to get the repairs done.”