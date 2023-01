DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — A water main replacement project that began on Monday, Jan. 16, will impact traffic and parking in Duncannon, Perry County.

The borough claims the project will take 12 weeks. “No Parking” signs will be posted while the project is ongoing.

Duncannon Borough says residents will be notified of planned water outages.