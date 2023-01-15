DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — A water main replacement will cause traffic patterns and parking to be affected in Duncannon Borough, Perry County.

According to the borough, the project is expected to begin on Monday, Jan. 16, and continue for approximately 12 weeks. Parking and traffic patterns will be affected and no parking signs will be posted by the contractor as needed.

The borough also states that notification will be given to any planned water outages, and project updates can be found by clicking here as well as on the Duncannon Borough Facebook page.

Water lines to be replaced include the following:

High Street from Chestnut Street to Mary Street

Mary Street from High Street to North Lincoln Street

North Lincoln from Mary Street to 624 N. Lincoln Street

Residents are asked to call the borough office at 717-834-4311 with any questions pertaining to the water main replacement