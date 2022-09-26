FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Water tests at 20 drinking water wells near Letterkenny Army Depot in Franklin County showed that the level of “forever chemicals” (also known as PFAs) is not above the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) advised level.

The human body can’t break down PFAs and they have links to cancer.

PFAs are used in fire-suppression systems that are on military sites and other industrial workplaces, as well as carpeting and floor packaging.

Letterkenny’s drinking water supply has been tested for six years, and PFAs are still present. However, the levels present are below what the EPA allows.