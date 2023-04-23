HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg River Rescue held a water rescue and emergency response training workshop today.

The goal was to help first responders learn how to protect themselves and others in case of a water-related emergency.

The workshop showed rescue workers different things to look out for on the water to help keep them safe. An example is how to fight against a current.

Zach Helseo, Safety Officer said, “For the dock street dam area, this is one of the major problem areas because we get a lot of fishermen down here, a lot of boats, and most of them don’t pay attention to any signs and if one of them goes over it’s river rescue that comes out to grab them.”

Training comes just a week after a deadly boating accident in the Susquehanna River.