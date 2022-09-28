HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Notre Dame Club of Harrisburg recently announced the passing of Wayne Edmonds.

Who is Wayne Edmonds? He was the Fighting Irish’s first black letterman in football and a forever fighter for equality. Dennis Owens caught up with him several years ago and we re-share the story of this inspirational Midstater.

Edmonds, one of the first African-American football players to ever play for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the age of 88.

Edmonds was born on Oct. 6, 1933, in Washington County, Pennsylvania.

Edmonds was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1956, but he quit the team in training camp to seek a career in social work. He became a professor at the University of Pittsburgh in 1959 after receiving his Master’s degree in social work.

Edmonds was involved in various community programs such as the Canonsburg NAACP chapter, the Washington County Mental Health Association, United Mine Workers, and many more.