FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Most people spend Independence Day with family, but Waynesboro locals are spending their time at the Summer Jubilee.

“It’s great I think that being in a small community we have to support each other I’m a private business owner myself so giving back is something that we all strive to do and I think that our community supports that so we want to expose our community to those businesses but also have those businesses give back to our community by sponsorship,” Summer Jubilee Board member Courtney Bohn said.

It’s the 27th annual Summer Jubilee, a festival dedicated to connecting community members with local businesses.

“It’s scary put yourself out there scary opening a business or putting yourself out here where you have to talk to people and meet people but these people in our community will support you and they’ll make you successful and it makes it really nice to see,” Bohn said.

You can see things like musical performances, kids’ craft vendors, flag-raising ceremonies, and a fireworks show to end the night.

“To remember our independence and to celebrate that with friends and family, I think that’s really great because it’s a holiday you should always spend together,” a kid vendor at the Summer Jubilee Kora Miller said.

And for some, it’s about recovering from the pandemic.

“Just the community just being together I mean you know the past couple of years it hasn’t always been that way for obvious reasons and with everything we’re finding our flow again,” Secretary for Summer Jubilee board Holly Miller said.

Even though people are there for the jubilee, it’s still July 4th.

“I think it’s nice to have the jubilee because it brings back to our community, but it is the reason we’re doing this is for the 4th of July for our independence and so the whole day has that focus from the parade,” Bohn said.