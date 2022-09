WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Waynesboro are investigating a vandalism case at a local park.

Police shared video appearing to show an individual tackling a tree at Memorial Park, which police say left the tree damaged beyond repair.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The video shows a group of people walking through the park at night and one person knocking over the tree while four others watched and danced.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Waynesboro Police at 717-762-2131.