(WHTM) — Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and if you are still trying to make plans for the day, we’ve got you covered.

Whether your Facebook status is “in a relationship,” “single,” or “it’s complicated,” you deserve to celebrate Valentine’s Day, even if that means relaxing in your pajamas and binge watching your favorite show.

Here are some fun ways you can celebrate Valentine’s Day this year in the Midstate.

Go out to dinner:

You can never go wrong with going out to dinner on Valentine’s Day. It’s a tradition that many people follow when it comes to the special day. It can be fun getting dressed up and having a night out with your partner, family, friends, or even by yourself.

Here are some spots in the Midstate that people love going to on Valentine’s Day, according to Yelp.

Note Bistro & Wine Bar: located on 153 North 2nd Street in Harrisburg, this restaurant has a wine bar. Reviews on Yelp mention that this restaurant has great ambiance, food, and is a great spot for a date night or Valentine’s Day.

Cork and Fork Osteria located at 4434 Carlisle Pike in Camp Hill has good Italian food, great pizza, small plates, and drinks, as well as a trendy atmosphere according to reviews on Yelp.

Rockfish Public House located at 110 North George Street in York serves many different seafood options, as well as a full-service bar. Reviews on Yelp mention that the restaurant has great staff, a beautiful atmosphere, and great food.

Plan an outting for the day:

There are many fun places throughout the Midstate you and your Valentine can venture to. Whether you’re feeling creative or are in the mood to explore, the possibilities are nearly endless.

Make your own candles: abc27 reporter Kayla Schmidt met with The Gleeful Candle Company, located in Mechanicsburg. This fun and relatively new candle company allows customers to create their own candles in shop! You can pick the scent of your candle and even add decor.

Play video games the old-fashioned way: We all grew up going to arcades. And chances are that at least one person in your relationship loves playing video games. The Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor has two locations, one on Linglestown Road in Harrisburg and one on the Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg. This adult arcade offers drinks, snacks, and plenty of games.

Go back in time and become a blacksmith: Yes, you read that right. Not only is it fun to craft something custom with your Valentine, but where else can you craft your own medieval sword? Drunken Smithy in Palmyra offers blacksmith workshops where you can live out your medieval-blacksmithing dreams.

Visit the zoo: Going to the zoo is more commonly seen as a fun summer-time activity. But have you ever been to ZooAmerica in the winter? ZooAmerica is open every day in the winter from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can make a whole day out of it and explore newly opened Fresh Market in downtown Hershey.

Go to a drive-in restaurant: Red Rabbit, located on Benvenue Road in Dauphin County, reopened recently for their 2023 season. You can throw-it-back this Valentine’s Day and have a delicious burger from the comfort of your car.

Participate in winter activities: There are plenty of winter activities in the Midstate. You can ice skate, ski, tube, and more! You can click here for a full list of where you can participate in winter activities in the Midstate.

Relax at home:

This year Valentine’s Day is on a Tuesday, so chances are most of us will be busy and want to spend the night relaxing after a long day. Whether you have a Valentine or not, you can’t go wrong with some self-care on Valentine’s Day.

Here are some ways you can celebrate Valentine’s Day at home this year:

Buy some ice-cream and watch your favorite show: We all know the stereotype, you’re alone on Valentine’s Day and you’re sitting on the coach with a pint of ice-cream. Well, we’re breaking that stereotype. Who doesn’t want to bundle up on the couch with ice-cream? To jazz up your ice-cream, you can make a stop at Urban Churn, located on North 3rd Street in Harrisburg and on the Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg. Known for their unique ice-cream flavors, this creamery offers a flavor called “Kevin’s Double Fudge Brownie,” named after Kevin from the television show “The Office.”

Order a heart-shaped pizza: Most local and family-owned pizza shops make heart-shaped pizzas for Valentine’s Day. According to Yelp, Amici Pizza located off the Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg makes heart-shaped pizza for Valentine’s Day, all you have to do is call and ask!

Pick up your favorite snacks: Are you really from Pennsylvania if you don’t consider gas station food to be a delicious meal? Rutter’s announced a new Valentine’s Day “Spiked Slushie.” Make a trip to Rutter’s and get a drink and some fried snacks, and you’re good to go.

Plan a future date:

It can be hard celebrating Valentine’s Day in the thick of winter, there is only so much that you can do inside. If you’re still trying to figure out a gift for your Valentine, why not plan an outing for the future? There’s nothing wrong with putting a rain check on a date, especially if it’s something the both of you will love.

Here are some upcoming fun things to do in the Midstate:

Visit Hersheypark: Even if you’re not a rollercoaster lover, Hersheypark has something for everyone. Hersheypark just announced their schedule for the upcoming season, so you and your Valentine can plan the perfect trip.

Go to a concert: There are many upcoming concerts that are making their way to the Midstate. Morgan Wallen, Blink-182, Big Time Rush, Nelly, and more will be performing in the Midstate this year. You can click here to view a full list of concerts and plan your trip!

Visit an amusement park (that isn’t Hersheypark): There are plenty of other amusement parks in Pennsylvania, you can click here to view a list of them! If you’re looking for a fun day trip, this is the perfect option.