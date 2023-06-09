YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that the Route 462 Bridge, also known as the Market Street Bridge in both Springettsbury and Spring Garden Townships, will be closed the weekend of June 16 to June 19.

The closure is so workers can apply an epoxy overlay to the bridge deck and pave bridge approaches.

PennDOT states that weather permitting, the bridge will close at 9 p.m. on Friday, and then reopen on Monday at 6 a.m.

As quoted in the release, the following detours will be in place:

Motorists traveling west on Market Street from the east side of the closure should head north on North Hills Road, west on Route 30, and south on North Shermans Street.

Motorists traveling east on Market Street from the west side of the closure should either head north on North Shermans Street, east on Route 30, and south on North Hills Road (if originating west of Shermans Street on the one-way section of Market Street), or north on Harrison Street, west on Philadelphia Street, north on North Shermans Street, east on Route 30 and south on North Hills Road (if originating between Shermans Street and Belmont Street)

Below is a map provided by PennDOT of where the project will be located and where the detours are.

Courtesy of PennDOT

PennDOT has said that this schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.