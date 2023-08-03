(WHTM) – Drivers could be in for a rough weekend on the roads in the Harrisburg area with construction planned on key stretches of major interstates.

Interstate 83 South will be completely closed between Eisenhower Boulevard and Paxton Street, and the ramp from Interstate 83 to Interstate 283 will also be closed.

Any drivers taking Interstate 81 to the West Shore may seem like the easy answer, but there’s construction there too.

Southbound Interstate 81 will be down to two lanes during the day, and a single lane overnight, from US 11/15 to Wertzville Road.

“Folks really need to be alert when they’re moving through the work zone,” said Dave Thompson, PennDOT spokesperson. “Pay attention to our detour signs, pay attention to traffic control, slow down, be alert.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Work is set to begin on Interstate 83 and Interstate 81 at 8 p.m. tomorrow, August 4, and be completed in time for the Monday morning commute.