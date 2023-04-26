WORMELSDORF, Pa. (WHTM) — The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Womelsdorf, Berks County near the Lebanon and Berks County lines on Saturday.

The National Weather Service states that at around 4:18 p.m., the tornado began less than a mile southwest of Womelsdorf along PA Route 419 just over the Berks and Lebanon County line. It moved northeast where softwood trees in a treeline were snapped or uprooted.

The NWS believes that this location is where the tornado reached its peak wind speed of 90 miles per hour, and had a maximum width of 125 yards.

Minor damage was observed to structures and trees in the central part of Womelsdorf, where the tornado caused roofing material to blow off several homes, garages, and barns. Several small trees were also uprooted. Numerous tree branches that were broken due to the storm caused damage to a few homes and vehicles in the area.

The tornado then dissipated as it moved into the Womelsdorf Union Cemetery.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the storm and was rated as an EF1 tornado with a path length of about one mile long.