LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Tuesday that a weight limit has been established on the Route 462 Veterans Memorial Bridge and is effective immediately, due to deterioration.

The bridge connects the Borough of Wrightsville, York County, and the Borough of Columbia, Lancaster County.

The new rule limits the weight of each vehicle using the bridge to 10 tons, with an exception for emergency vehicles that are permitted by the department.

According to PennDOT, the bridge did not previously have a weight restriction.

The deterioration was found during a routine inspection of the bridge and according to PennDOT, they are working towards interim repairs and will re-evaluate the decision as the repairs are made.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to PennDOT, the weight restriction will reduce strain on the bridge to preserve safe passage until more significant repairs can occur. Currently, work on the bridge isn’t anticipated to take place until 2025.

The bridge was built in 1930 and is currently classified as being in fair condition, according to PennDOT.

Approximately 11,548 vehicles use the bridge daily, with 5% or 601 trucks anticipated to be

affected by the new restriction.

Vehicles that exceed the weight limit should find an alternate route or use Route 30, which is an approximate 8.7-mile detour, according to PennDOT.

Graphic Courtesy PennDOT

PennDOT says trucks traveling eastbound from the Wrightsville side of the river should use eastbound Route 30 to the Prospect Road exit, then turn right and go south to Route 462.

Trucks traveling westbound from the Columbia side of the river should use westbound

Route 30 to the Route 462/Wrightsville exit, then turn left and go south to Route 462.