LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a weight limit has been imposed on the Route 462 Veterans Memorial Bridge that connects York and Lancaster Counties. This bridge is also called the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge.

PennDOT has said that the bridge has not previously had a weight restriction. The new restriction will limit the weight of each vehicle to 10 tons except for emergency vehicles, which will be permitted by the department.

Vehicles that exceed the 10-ton weight limit are suggested to use Route 30, an approximate 8.7-mile detour, or another alternate route.

As quoted in the release, the truck detour is as follows:

Trucks traveling eastbound from the Wrightsville (west) side of the river should take eastbound Route 30 to the Prospect Road exit, then turn right and head south to Route 462.

Trucks traveling westbound from the Columbia (east) side of the river should take westbound Route 30 to the Route 462/Wrightsville exit, then turn left and head south to Route 462.

The weight limit has been imposed after an inspection noted deterioration to primary load-carrying members of the open spandrel concrete arch spans that are along the bridge. PennDOT states that interim repairs are planned and that the department will re-evaluate the posting while the repairs are going on.

The bridge was built in 1930 and is considered to be in fair condition. PennDOT says around 11,500 vehicles use the bridge daily, with 5%, or around 600, trucks anticipated to be affected by the weight limit.

