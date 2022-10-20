HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health promised to cut their greenhouse gas emission in half by 2030.

The health company is taking several steps to meet its goal, such as reducing medical waste and utilizing solar energy and hybrid vehicles.

“Clean communities are healthier communities. There is a ton of data and articles out there that show the impacts of pollution on people, the impacts of using certain chemicals on asthma rates,” said Keith Noll, Chief Administrative Officer for WellSpan Health.

WellSpan says they avoided 112,000 pounds of waste in 2021.