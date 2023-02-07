YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Crispus Attucks York received a $2,500 donation on Tuesday from Weis Markets.

Weis donated the money in honor of black history month. Since its start, Crispus Attucks has worked to serve the black community and other communities of color.

The money will fund scholarships for children who need early learning services.

“The support from Weis as a long time partner and so many other businesses is vital, we just wouldn’t be able to provide our services at no charge,” said Lori Hoffmaster, director of development and marketing at Crispus Attucks.

Donations like this help Crispus Attucks fund its history and culture center campaign.