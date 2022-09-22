SUNBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — Weis Markets has announced it has launched a limited edition flavor to support the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition.

Pink Peppermint Patty is the limited edition flavor that Weis will be introducing. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the coalition, totaling $10,000. The new flavor will be hitting store shelves starting on Sept. 26.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Weis Markets has long been committed to supporting causes that advance the health of the communities where we live and work,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets Vice President of Marketing and Advertising said. “We are proud to spotlight the great work of the PA Breast Cancer Coalition through the sale of our limited-edition Pink Peppermint Patty Weis Quality ice cream.”

“We are grateful for the support of partners like Weis Markets as we work to help Pennsylvanians with breast cancer and advocate for life-saving policies,” said PA Breast Cancer Coalition Executive Director Jennifer Pensinger.