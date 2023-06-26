CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – WellSpan EMS says they have finalized an agreement to transition management of emergency medical services from Penn State Health to WellSpan Health.

The transition, which includes the acquisition of equipment, will be effective this summer.

Members of Penn State Health Life Lion in Chambersburg will be given the opportunity to join WellSpan EMS.

Residents who subscribe to the existing ambulance membership program will not be impacted and will transfer to WellSpan EMS.

“With this acquisition, patients in need in the Chambersburg area will experience a seamless coordination of care from WellSpan from the moment 911 is activated all the way through the treatment they receive at our top-rated hospitals across Franklin County,” Dr. Michael Seim, senior vice president and chief quality officer, WellSpan Health said. “These essential emergency ambulance and patient transport services are key in providing that exceptional emergency care.”

Penn State Health Life Lion had provided services in Chambersburg and surrounding communities since December 2020.