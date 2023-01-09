HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health announced plans to expand the WellSpan Health and Surgery Center in Hanover and relocate its orthopedics practice in the area.

According to WellSpan Health, the expansion of the WellSpan Health and Surgery Center will create space to relocate the WellSpan Orthopedics practice at Blooming Grove Road onto the campus. The new location will include improved scanning capabilities and modern x-ray services, WellSpan said.

The new orthopedics location has an estimated opening of January 2024. Construction will take several months to complete, WellSpan said.

“WellSpan is continuing to expand our services in the Hanover community and improve access, convenience, and the continuum of care for our patients,” said Dr. Anthony Aquilina, executive vice president and chief physician executive of WellSpan Health. “This will be a great benefit for our orthopedic patients with updated diagnostic equipment, the surgery center, and other specialty services all available on-site now without having to travel to a different location.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

You can learn more about the services and the company here.

The WellSpan Health and Surgery Center opened in March 2019. It offers many services and practices, all located within the 80,000-square-foot facility. The following services are offered at the location, according to WellSpan: