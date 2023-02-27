LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health is expanding in Lebanon.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for its relocated urology clinic on Isabel Drive. WellSpan says the new location provides easier access for people throughout Lebanon County for a specialty that is in demand.

“There’s limited access to urology, just not enough of us out there trained for the demand,” said Scott Beltz, a WellSpan Health urologist.

WellSpan says the new clinic is three times the size of the old location.