YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health announced on Wednesday, April 26 that the organizational minimum wage will be moved from $15 to $17.

The change has been scheduled to start on July 2, 2023.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Providing high quality, compassionate care for our friends and neighbors starts and ends with the dedication of our 20,000 WellSpan team members. That’s why it is so important to us to invest in our team members so they can do their best every day,” said Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., president & CEO of WellSpan Health. “WellSpan is committed to being the healthcare employer of choice in South Central Pennsylvania and this is another important step on the journey.”

According to the organization, this is the latest update to a multi-year strategy to lead other healthcare organizations by raising the rate, which will now be nearly $10 over the federally mandated rate.

WellSpan states they are enacting associated increases for many team members who currently make slightly above the new minimum.

Around 7,000 members of WellSpan will be affected by this increase and will receive specific information in May.