(WHTM) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and today, several received mammograms in the WellSpan van.

The van offers potentially life-saving screenings and is traveling around the region.

Mammograms are widely recommended for women and are also widely available, but less so in certain urban and rural areas.

“With the mobile mammography coach, we can come to the community, we can come to workplaces, community centers, even doctor’s offices, and perform a mammogram for someone who may not otherwise be able to get one,” said Beatrix Olofsson, a WellSpan radiologist.

The van will be in York on Friday and at the Latina Health Fair in Lebanon on Saturday.

Visit the WellSpan website to see more locations where you can get a mammogram.