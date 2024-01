YORK COUNTY, Pa (WHTM) — Wellspan Hospital in York County has officially welcomes its first baby of 2024.

Baby Grayson Hayes Zornes was born just two minutes after midnight, weighing in at 6 pounds and 8 ounces, and measuring 20 inches in length.

Wellspan says Grayson and his mom, Casey Zornes, are doing just fine and resting.

Wellspan says Grayson and his mom, Casey Zornes, are doing just fine and resting (Photo Courtesy Wellspan York Hospital)

Baby Grayson Hayes Zornes was born just two minutes after midnight, weighing in at 6 pounds and 8 ounces, and measuring 20 inches in length. (Photo Courtesy Wellspan York Hospital)

The hospital also said that it was a busy morning in the labor and delivery unit with two additional babies born within the first hour of 2024.