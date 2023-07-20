CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A second mosquito sample that is positive for West Nile Virus was collected in Cumberland County.

According to the county, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection notified them of the positive result from a sample collected in Lemoyne.

The first positive case was confirmed on June 14 from a sample collected in Hampden Township.

The county says residents can help prevent the spread of West Nile Virus by:

Using mosquito repellants and wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants

Taking extra precautions around dusk, the peak of female mosquito feeding

Securing window and door screens to prevent mosquitos from entering your home

Dumping stagnate water around your property

Treating water sources that cannot be drained with mosquito dunks that contain Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti), which kill larvae. These products are safe for use around humans and pets; and can be found at hardware stores and other local retailers.

Mosquitos are infected with West Nile Virus when feeding on infected birds and can transmit the disease to other animals and humans.

One in five people infected with West Nile Virus develops mild symptoms including aches, fever, skin rash, and swollen lymph nodes. Most recover in a few days with rest and fluids. More serious infections require medical treatment and may include symptoms such as high fever, headache, neck stiffness, muscle weakness, disorientation, tremors, and convulsions.