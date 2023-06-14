CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM)- Cumberland County reported its first positive case of West Nile Virus in a mosquito sample for 2023, after being notified by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on Wednesday.

“We will continue to monitor this area and utilize mosquito control throughout the county when needed,” John Bitner, Cumberland County Chief of Vector Control said.

The sample was collected in Hampden Township.

According to the Vector Control office the virus is not spread person-to-person contact and one in five people infected will develop a mild infection called West Nile Fever. Symptoms include aches, fever, skin rash and swollen lymph nodes.

Most people recover in a few days though less than 1% of infections develop life-threatening West Nile Encephalitis which requires immediate medical treatment. Severe symptoms can include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, muscle weakness, disorientation, tremors and convulsions.

The office says residents can help prevent the mosquito-spread diseases by:

Using moosquito repellents

Wearing long sleeves and pants

Taking extra precaution around dusk

Closing door screens and windows

Eliminating or draining stagnant water

Treating water sources that cannot be drained with mosquito dunks or bits to kill larvae

For more information, visit the Cumberland County’s Vector Control Office’s website.