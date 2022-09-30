(WHTM) – A West Shore School District elementary school student was found with a magazine of bullets on their bus.

According to a letter from District Superintendent Todd Stoltz, a bus driver shared that a Rossmoyne Elementary student was in possession of the bullets.

Officials did not find any other weapons and say the student did not make any threats.

The full letter can be read below:

Good afternoon, I felt it was important to make our entire school community aware of an incident that occurred this morning during one of our elementary bus runs and to ask for your continued partnership in keeping our school community safe. Prior to the start of the elementary school day, a First Student bus driver shared that a Rossmoyne Elementary student was in possession of bullets on the school bus. Fortunately, the student did not make any threats or have any other items beside the magazine clip of bullets. We are grateful that today’s incident was not more serious and appreciate the students who alerted the driver to the potential threat and their efforts to keep their classmates safe. The West Shore School District has a huge responsibility to protect our school community today and every day. I want to take this opportunity to encourage you to have conversations with your children about the important role they play in keeping our schools and buses safe. Please remind them that weapons of any kind, even toys, are not allowed on school property, including school buses, for any reason and that having a weapon at school leads to serious consequences. Additionally, we stress the importance of “See Something, Say Something” in our schools and ask that you share a similar message with your children at home. We have wonderful students, caring staff, and supportive families and today’s incident is a reminder that we must continue to work together for the safety of our school community. Thank you for your support. Sincerely,

Todd B. Stoltz, Ed.D.

Superintendent

