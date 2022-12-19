West Shore Home donated $10,000 to the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots and collected over 3,335 toys for children in need.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – West Shore Home donated $10,000 to the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots and collected over 3,335 toys for children in need.

The Toys for Tots campaign supports approximately 20,00 children in Central Pennsylvania.

“Supporting Toys for Tots has become a holiday tradition for West Shore Home. Our employees keep raising the bar on our toy drive, going above and beyond for this initiative,” said B.J. Werzyn, President and CEO, West Shore Home. “We are thrilled to support this incredible organization that ensures children across the country have something special at the holidays.”

The West Shore Homes toy drive took place across its 30 locations in 15 states.