MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– It is an American success story, born right here in the Midstate.

West Shore Home based in Mechanicsburg started as a window and door company, expanded to bathrooms, and since then the expansion’s never stopped.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If you have a TV you’ve seen BJ Werzyn right at home, touting West Shore Home, the remodeling company he quite modestly founded in 2006.

“I had nothing,” Werzyn said. “I just went to Staples and I bought a desk, a phone, and a computer, and I started West Shore Window and Door.”

At first, using subcontractors, Werzyn then hired his own people and equipment. By 2018 he says there were about 100 employees and $40 million in revenue. Then, kaboom!

“This year, we’ll do about $900 million in revenue, and we have almost 3,000 employees,” Werzyn said.

And dozens of locations in 17 states. West Shore Home has gone west to Utah and south to Texas and all over to the southeast. But the door almost slammed shut.

“We were a rocket ship growing like crazy and, you know, nothing could go wrong,” Werzyn said. “And then all of a sudden, a global pandemic hits and the governor shuts down the state.”

Not spending money on travel or eating out, and spending too much time at home, Werzyn sensed Americans would put their cash into home remodeling and doubled down on a TV ad blitz.

“A lot of other advertisers had pulled their advertising, right,” Werzyn said. “The big box stores, the auto dealers. So we were able to, you know, be on TV a lot and get our name out there a lot.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

And make money… a lot. The 47-year-old Penn State grad is sharing the wealth. He donated remodels for veterans across the country, including a Battle of the Bulge survivor. He has what he calls a multi-year seven-figure NIL deal to help the Nittany Lions attract athletes.

“To help the school that I went to, to help a football program that I love, and really help these kids build their brands and do now the right way,” Werzyn said.

It is by any standard an amazing success story.

Former District Attorney, US Attorney and Attorney General Candidate Dave Freed grew up in the shadow of company headquarters, where he now works.

“Dennis I’ll be candid,” Freed said. “I didn’t really know the story.

“Once you meet the founder of a place like this and see that energy, it’s hard not to get hooked,” Freed said.

The former prosecutor turned compliance officer knows when companies get too big too fast corners are often cut, and laws broken. But says not here.

“Completely legit,” Freed said.

Every house has a door and every house has a bathroom. But not every house in America has one from West Shore Home. But B.J. is working on that in Mechanicsburg