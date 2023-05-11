CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WHTM) – West Shore Regional Police and PennDOT are working to make Front Street in Wormleysburg safer for pedestrians on foot.

For two weeks the West Shore Regional Police will be doing crosswalk enforcement near the Market Street Bridge.

There are crosswalks in the middle of the block and another one at the intersection by the bridge.

Many pedestrians cross the street there to get to the restaurants and/or City Island and traffic can be very heavy in that area.

Fritzi Schreffler, Safety Press Officer for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, said “It’s kind of a combination of things where we’re focusing on the pedestrians actually being able to cross the road. But we are also focusing on motorists and what their responsibilities are.”

Chief Anthony Minium of the West Shore Regional Police said “I want the pedestrians to know that they have a responsibility, too. Don’t enter the crosswalk until it’s safe to do so, once they enter, that crosswalk is there. And at that time the drivers need to be aware and need to stop and yield to their pedestrians.”

Chief Minium says that during their enforcement initiative last week that the West Shore Regional Police gave out 25 citations to drivers in just three hours.