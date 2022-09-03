LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – West Shore Regional Police say officers revived the same individual twice in 72 hours after an overdose.

Officers used Narcan to revive the individual and say this was the third time the individual had overdosed and received life-saving measures this week.

Police did not provide any further updates on the health of the individual who was revived.

Naloxone is a medication that can reverse an overdose that is caused by an opioid drug. All Pennsylvanians can get naloxone at a local pharmacy using Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of Health and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson’s standing order prescriptions for naloxone.

More information on Naloxone can be found on the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.