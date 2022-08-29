WEST SHORE, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday, Aug. 29, was the first day of school for kids and parents in the West Shore School District.

The West Shore borders York and Cumberland Counties and is Pennsylvania’s fifth-largest district.

One mom was picking up her son from his “first” first day. “A little teary-eyed. It’s my middle son’s first day of kindergarten, and it just hits a little differently with each child. My first son, he’s in third grade, so it’s very exciting, a little emotional, but we’re all doing good. And he had a great day,” said Tiffany Lenda.

Camp Hill and Central Dauphin School Districts also started their first days on Aug. 29.