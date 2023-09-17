CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – According to the West Shore School District website, due to the transportation issues the district will begin remote learning days for select secondary schools for the next two weeks.

The district states that the online classes will take place via Zoom.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Any student who attends special education classes will report to their school for in-person learning during their select day, according to the district. This includes any student in Autism Support, Life Skills Support, Multiple Disabilities Support, and Emotional Support classes

For the next two weeks, these schools will be in person on these select days:

Red Land Monday, September 18 Thursday, September 21 Monday, September 25 Thursday, September 28

Cedar Cliff Tuesday, September 19 Friday, September 22 Tuesday, September 26 Friday, September 29

Crossroads Wednesday, September 20 Wednesday, September 27



The reason for this switch to remote, according to the district, is due to the hardship of finding coverage for drivers who are sick or unavailable.

The district states that anyone interested in driving for the district is asked to contact First Student at 717-938-8788 or apply online here.

For more information about the switch, visit the district’s website.

Meals will also be available for students in person and remote.