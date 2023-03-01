PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Lots of people have seen two bright lights in the night sky above Pennsylvania, so what are they?

The answer: Venus and Jupiter!

Although the planets are around 400 million miles apart, what’s called a Venus-Jupiter conjunction is happening as the two planets’ paths cross while they orbit the sun.

Venus is the brighter of the two planets and can be seen on the right-hand side of Jupiter.

The two planets will come closer together before eventually drifting apart over the coming days and weeks.